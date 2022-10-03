Friend files as guardian for Frank Fritz

A longtime friend and a local bank are looking after the estate and finances of "American Picker" Frank Fritz as he continues to recover from a stroke.

Documents filed in district court in Scott County portray Fritz as unable to manage his finances and other affairs, including his home and other property in Davenport, as he undergoes in-patient rehabilitation.

Fritz, who turns 59 this month, suffered a stroke on July 14 and was hospitalized for more than a month. He remains under the care of an Iowa rehabilitation center.

A longtime friend of Fritz, who asked for anonymity, emphasized Monday that the assignment of a guardian and conservator is a temporary arrangement. She said he continues to improve.

"Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur," according to the filing that sought and was granted the assignments of the conservator and guardian.

"Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs," the request continued. "Decisions must be made for Mr. Fritz’s care and placement while he continues to recover and receive treatment for his injuries. Appointment of a guardian and conservator is necessary to avoid immediate harm to him."

In granting the request, Judge Henry Latham's order indicates, "That there are sufficient allegations to warrant appointment of a guardian and conservator on an emergency basis, including a letter from the Protected Party’s physician indicating he is unable to make decisions for himself."

The temporary order is valid in 30-day increments and an extension was granted in September.

Fritz found fame in the History Channel TV show "American Pickers," created by and starring his childhood friend Mike Wolfe, whose store in LeClaire (Antique Archaeology) appeared regularly in early episodes of the program.

While Fritz and Wolfe co-starred in the popular series for 10 seasons, Fritz no longer appears on the show.

He owns an antique store in Savanna, Illinois, Frank Fritz Finds.