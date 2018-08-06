Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will hold its annual 'Back to Swell' (school wellness) event 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.
Friendly House will partner with several other organizations to get kids ready to go back to school. The free event for all families will include:
- Dinner
- Haircuts
- Health screenings (spinal screenings, lice checks, lead checks, dental screenings)
- Cancer prevention for teens
- Clothing and shoe vouchers
- Healthy snacks
- Community resources
- School supply giveaway
- NASCAR simulator
Last year, more than 600 individuals attended.
For more information, call Jodi, family and senior supervisor, at 563- 323-1821, ext. 17.