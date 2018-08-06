Try 1 month for 99¢

Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will hold its annual 'Back to Swell' (school wellness) event 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Friendly House will partner with several other organizations to get kids ready to go back to school. The free event for all families will include:

  • Dinner
  • Haircuts
  • Health screenings (spinal screenings, lice checks, lead checks, dental screenings)
  • Cancer prevention for teens
  • Clothing and shoe vouchers
  • Healthy snacks
  • Community resources
  • School supply giveaway
  • NASCAR simulator

Last year, more than 600 individuals attended.

For more information, call Jodi, family and senior supervisor, at 563- 323-1821, ext. 17.

