Friendly House to distribute school supplies

The Friendly House in Davenport will be hosting a Back-to-School Resource Fair in the south parking lot from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, August 13, or as long as supplies last.

Families are encouraged to come to the free drive-thru program to get school supplies, snacks, coupons for free school physicals and information about a wide range of community programs to serve students and families.

There is a limit of one bag of school supplies per student, and no more than three bags if no children are in the car. School supplies will be given out as long as supplies last.

For more information, call Janece, family and senior services supervisor, at 563-323-1821, Ext. 17.

Friendly House is partnering with community organizations on the program, including Americorps, AT&T, Capri College, Child Abuse Council, Child Care Resource and Referral of Southeast Iowa, Community Centered Counseling Service, Community Health Care, Inc., Community Partners Protecting Children, Craftsmen Trailer, Genesis Health, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, ISU Extension, Kiwanis Club of Davenport, Life Connections, Lutheran Services in Iowa, MidAmerican Energy Company, Nelson Chiropractic, Palmer College of Chiropractic, Pregnancy Resources, QC Pregnancy, Safe Families for Children, Scott County Health Department, Scott County Kids, Shoe Carnival, and Vera French.

