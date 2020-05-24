Friends, colleagues mourn loss of longtime Quad-City Times photojournalist Larry Fisher

“Fearless of heights, Fisher took photos from vantage points that few would attempt to scale,” Gaul said. “He had a police scanner on his desk and in his car and if he heard of news happening, he was out the door. He had a sense of urgency, knowing that if you’re not on the scene at the beginning, you can’t make up for it later.”

When Fisher started at the Quad-City Times, cameras contained film and newsrooms were equipped with darkrooms, filled with pungent-smelling chemicals and hung with black curtains.

“Fisher was a master of the darkroom, but was the first to shoot color, the first to shoot digital,” Gaul remembered.

“Through all those changes his work remained the same: Bringing to readers worlds they otherwise would not see — taking in-focus pictures under bad lighting conditions of subjects that were moving, in color, and, on top of that, capturing the essence of the story.”

“A split second and you either have the shot or you don’t. There is no re-do,” she said.