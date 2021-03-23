Friends defend Moline woman charged with murder of 15-year-old son

"He had weight, bowel, bladder and pressure-sore issues. He had been to the ER many times. She tried her best. He was a teenager, and he was in a growth spurt, and I wonder if that was part of the problem with his weight. It's not that they weren't feeding him, though."

Axnix said she might understand, given J.J.'s condition at the time of his death, if his mother was charged with neglect. But Keim would not have intentionally neglected his needs, she said.

"I'm not saying she was a perfect mom. I'm not saying there aren't things she could have done differently. I wonder if there were some missteps with the doctors. She was afraid to take him to the hospital because of COVID. Before the pandemic, J.J. went everywhere with her.

"I know he was in bad shape when he passed. It wasn't the first time, but it wasn't because of anything Jennifer did.

"First-degree murder is so wrong. I've never seen anything but love and compassion for J.J. She worked so hard to keep him alive all these years. It makes absolutely no sense.

"Maybe Jennifer made a wrong turn somewhere in the past few months, but it wasn't intentional. Maybe she was trying something new with his feeding tube, because his weight was always a struggle.