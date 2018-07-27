Stephanie Gorsh was an in-shape mother of three who had run her first half-marathon last fall and expected to run her 12th Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday.
But in January she felt a lump in her left abdomen. Coupled with an inexplicable 15-pound weight gain, she made an appointment to see her doctor. Less than 45 minutes after a pelvic ultrasound several days later, her doctor called to say she had "some very serious news," Gorsh said.
The 37-year-old Davenport woman was diagnosed with cancer. Two surgeries in Iowa City and two rounds of chemotherapy later, she will not be running the Bix on Saturday.
But she'll be on the route, with dozens of friends and family either cheering along or actually running/walking the race, all wearing gray shirts with purple lettering proclaiming "Steph's Tribe" and "Gorsh Strong."
The shirts — T-shirts for the men and tank tops for the women — were the idea of Amy Kane, one of Gorsh's longtime friends.
"We were all kind of hoping that she would at least be able to walk the Quick Bix," Kane said. But when Gorsh's doctor ruled out even that — a decision that "bummed" everybody — Kane and Meghan Cornish decided to show support by getting the shirts.
"She has such a good group of friends and family that if I throw out one email, 50 people respond," Kane said.
For Gorsh, the shirts and the support they represent are another of the blessings that just keep on coming since her diagnosis.
No. 1 among the blessings is that her prognosis is good. Since her second surgery on June 22, doctors say she is presently cancer-free, although she faces six more rounds of chemotherapy beginning in August.
The back story
But nothing was a sure thing back in February when Gorsh had her first surgery in Iowa City for what doctors thought was ovarian cancer.
When they got in, they uncovered a "worst case scenario" in which cancer also was in her appendix, lower and small intestines and liver, Gorsh said. Surgeons performed a total hysterectomy as well as removing her appendix, the tumor and another mass, but they could not address the cancer on her liver.
A month later Gorsh began four, three-week rounds of chemotherapy aimed at the liver, and on June 22 she went into surgery for a second time, an operation that lasted 12 hours.
This was followed by a cutting-edge new technique called a "chemo wash" in which a powerful chemotherapy infusion heated to 108 degrees was directed into her abdomen, and then her abdomen was shaken — literally, by hand, by resident doctors — for 90 minutes, she said.
So far, so good.
Meantime, her friends and family were, and are, overwhelming her — and her husband, Jordan, and children ages 8, 6, and 4 — with no end of help and support.
"As bad as this cancer has been, it has brought so many blessings to my family," Gorsh said. "Everybody has just rallied around us and overwhelmed us with kindness."
First off was the "meal train" organized by members of their church, St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport. "They started in February and we're still getting them," Gorsh said of the meals.
In April, Kane organized a "Slingin' for Steph" fundraiser at Pints, a bar on Davenport's Utica Ridge Road, where $15,000 was raised to help with medical-related bills.
"People couldn't even get in the door," Gorsh said. "So many people came, even people we didn't know, but who knew my parents," she said.
And then there are her co-workers at the Rock Island Arsenal. "I haven't worked there that long (two years), and I didn't have much paid time off built up," Gorsh said. "But the Arsenal has a program where you can donate leave (for other people), and I'm still using that leave," she said.
"It is so overwhelming. All that love and support is the reason I'm so positive."
Bix has always been big
Gorsh expected to run this year's Bix, not only because of her commitment to fitness, but because it has always been a big event for her family, involving multiple generations and uncles and aunts and other relatives who come in from out-of-town.
"It's a fun weekend for our family and we all get together after the race at Mac's (Tavern), then we do the festival," she said.
Among those in her family who will be walking the race on Saturday will be her grandmother, Doris Wiebler, aka "Grammie," who will be 91 in September. This will be Wiebler's 39th Bix. In 2015, she finished fifth in her age category, 80-99, with a time of two hours, two minutes and 37 seconds.