Pauly Domine was intelligent, handy, generous, hard-working and an overall good guy. He also struggled with alcoholism most of his adult life.
His family did what they could to help when Pauly called, but he was a stubbornly independent. The 51-year-old sought to live life on his own terms, said his oldest brother, David Domine.
“Paul had his demons,” he said. “It’s still a punch in the gut. It’s still something you don’t expect.”
Some in the family didn't know Paul Domine was homeless when his body was found last week, apparently drowned in the Mississippi River in what friends and family members believe may have been an accident or a suicide.
Roughly 30 people gathered for a memorial Monday night in Downtown Davenport near the Skybridge Pavillion to pay their respects. A small shrine assembled on a picnic table featured Paul Domine’s portrait and an acoustic guitar that he never got to play. Friends swapped favorite stories about him. Flowers were thrown into the Mississippi River in his memory.
Attendees included several from the Domine family. Pauly's father, also named David Domine, said was still in shock and disbelief over what happened to his son. He described homelessness as an “epidemic,” the effects of which are difficult to understand “until you see something like this.”
And while the death remains under investigation, David Domine said suicide does not fit with the character of the son he raised.
“Knowing him, I can’t picture him doing that,” the elder Domine said. “I hope it isn’t, but I don’t know. I can’t say.”
Police found Domine’s floating body on July 28 near a Mississippi River island east of Andalusia, Illinois, after a passerby boating on the river that afternoon spotted something in the water and alerted authorities, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.
Local officials later identified Domine by checking his fingerprints and tattoos and expect he could have been in the water as long as a couple of weeks, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. The Rock Island Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation, though authorities have said they don't suspect foul play.
Police have not shared theories on how Domine wound up dead in the river. But friends from the Quad-Cities say he long contemplated suicide as he struggled with drug abuse and addiction. And they say he had described taking his life in a strikingly similar way.
Dwain Womack, founder of area homeless assistance group Street Friends of the Quad Cities, met Domine nearly a year ago and remembered occasions when Domine attempted to kill himself. Womack told him not to do it, he recalled, saying that his uncle’s suicide years before had left him heartbroken.
“I said, ‘Pauly, when he did that it broke my heart. If you do that, it’s gonna break my heart and I’m gonna be pissed at you forever,’” said Womack, who helped organize the memorial.
On the street, Domine could often be seen asking for spare change from the seat of his wheelchair. He suffered a severe leg fracture after he was hit by a car that made it difficult to walk, especially while he was drinking heavily, Womack added.
A native of Wisconsin, Paul Domine was known as a traveler who would occasionally hop trains to tour the country. His younger brother Mike Domine, whom Paul Domine lived with in Decorah, Iowa, as recently as one a year ago, said he remembered his brother as a very hopeful person.
“I feel really bad that he never called me,” Mike Domine said, sitting on a grassy field near the Skybridge Pavilion within a few feet of the Mississippi River where his brother died. “But he was a damn good person.”
Others remembered him as hopeful too. Womack, the local homeless organization founder, said he is putting a memorable Paul Domine quote on the side of his bus: “I’m homeless, but I’m not helpless.”
Womack also recalled that Paul Domine seemed to be in high spirits when they last spoke over the phone a few weeks ago. He had just completed court-ordered rehab, Womack said.
“I thought he was on a good path,” Womack said. “I just wish he knew how many people really did care about him.”