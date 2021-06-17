Friends of MLK to hold Quad Cities Juneteenth Festival at new Lincoln Center

Saddler said the goal of the festival is to highlight the significance of Black people in and around the Quad Cities.

"It's not about harping on the past in a negative way, it's about understanding the history of this country and the history of Black America, the good and the bad," he said.

Juneteenth became an Illinois state holiday Wednesday and made it through Congress and to President Joe Biden's desk, where it was signed into law as a federal holiday Thursday.

Iowa has recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday since 2002.

While this is an important first step that needed to happen, Saddler said it's a strange contradiction to have politicians willing to celebrate the ending of slavery in the U.S., but not allow education of the history that brought about Juneteenth.

Republican lawmakers across the U.S. have introduced bills restricting teaching on certain subjects such as critical race theory, which dives into the concept of racism existing in American life and systems.

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that bans the teaching of critical race theory and other "divisive subjects" in K-12 schools, higher education, and diversity and equity training.