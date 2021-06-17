Friends of MLK to hold Quad Cities Juneteenth Festival at new Lincoln Center

The Quad-Cities is set to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend as the anniversary of slavery ending in the U.S. garners state and national attention.
The 2021 Quad Cities Juneteenth Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport.
The festival will be held outside, featuring 40 vendors, music, entertainment and games.
Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Coming out of a tough year-and-a-half that included the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd, Friends of MLK CEO Ryan Saddler said people are excited to come together for this event again.
"I think the buzz and excitement will be there," Saddler said.
Last year's Juneteenth celebration went virtual last June during the COVID-19 pandemic, and worked with the QC Empowerment Network to hold open-air markets the last Sunday of the summer months after the Freight House Farmers' Market.
The event is free and open for everyone. Mask-wearing is encouraged, and organizers are making an effort to spread out the vendors and entertainment within the space.
Saddler said the goal of the festival is to highlight the significance of Black people in and around the Quad Cities.
"It's not about harping on the past in a negative way, it's about understanding the history of this country and the history of Black America, the good and the bad," he said.
Juneteenth became an Illinois state holiday Wednesday and made it through Congress and to President Joe Biden's desk, where it was signed into law as a federal holiday Thursday.
Iowa has recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday since 2002.
While this is an important first step that needed to happen, Saddler said it's a strange contradiction to have politicians willing to celebrate the ending of slavery in the U.S., but not allow education of the history that brought about Juneteenth.
Republican lawmakers across the U.S. have introduced bills restricting teaching on certain subjects such as critical race theory, which dives into the concept of racism existing in American life and systems.
In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that bans the teaching of critical race theory and other "divisive subjects" in K-12 schools, higher education, and diversity and equity training.
More must be done to address the realities Black Americans face than just recognizing one point in history, and if education and training aren't allowed to be utilized in teaching about the past and teaching people to recognize where the U.S. is now, the cycle of abuse will repeat, Saddler said.
"The legislation alone doesn't guarantee freedom, doesn't guarantee justice," he said.
However, Juneteenth is a celebration along with an educational opportunity, and everyone is is welcome.
QC Empowerment COO Tracy Singleton said Juneteenth goes beyond just the Black community, and should be celebrated by everyone.
"There's always a perception that this is just for the Black community," she said, "but this is history."