The Davenport Public Library is launching a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program next year.

It's a nationwide program that encourages parents to take an active role in their child’s literacy development.

On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, you can make a gift to help launch that program at the following link: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/5epcoi

Quad-City Times​

