Friends of Vander Veer offers free festive plants in Great Poinsettia Giveaway

The public is invited to stop by Vander Veer Botanical Park this weekend and leave with a piece of its annual holiday display.
The Friends of Vander Veer and Davenport Parks and Recreation are giving away poinsettias from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 15 and 16 at the park conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Each guest will receive one free poinsettia and are encouraged to bring a travel bag.
More than 500 poinsettias were featured in the park's annual poinsettia and lights display, in shades of red, pink, marble and white. Friends of Vander Veer funded the purchase of poinsettias for the show, which ends this weekend.
Questions should be directed to Friends of Vander Veer at 563-323-3298.