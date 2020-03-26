Friendship Manor employee in Rock Island tests positive for COVID-19. Patients and staff are being monitored closely.

Scott County: Meanwhile, Scott County reported that of its four new cases announced Thursday, one is elderly and three are between 41 and 60 years old. Health officials said they did not know if these people were in hospitals or at their homes or where they might have contracted the virus.

In an online news conference of Quad-City health officials, Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said hospitals have sufficient staff and beds at this time.

As to whether college dorms are being prepared for use should cases snowball, Ludwig of Rock Island County said emergency management teams have mass care and sheltering plans in place, but they are not being activated at this time.

Statewide in Illinois: Public health officials reported 673 new cases on Thursday, and seven deaths. The dead were a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s. About 87% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older.

Overall, Illinois is reporting a total of 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths, in 37 counties. Ages range from younger than one to 99.