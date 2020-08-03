You are the owner of this article.
Friendship Manor launches capital campaign
Friendship Manor, a continuing care retirement community in Rock Island, is launching a capital campaign called S-E-C. 

S-E-C stands for Security, Emergency Preparedness and Comfort.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $1.5 million to elevate resident comfort, safety, and security at its facility. 

The money would be used for:

  • A generator in resident apartment buildings C and D.
  • A connector walkway to better serve residents between those two buildings,
  • A new elevator serving as an additional option for residents on all floors of C & D buildings.
  • Additional exterior security cameras.

Friendship Manor last held a capital campaign in 2016.

Every Board member has given a pre-campaign donation.

The Board considered the current economic climate and were convinced of the need to proceed.

“The results of S-E-C will ultimately be the safety and security of residents,” said Jerry Lyphout, chairman of the Board. "S-E-C will provide peace of mind for residents and their families. S-E-C will ensure one senior living community in Rock Island County will have full generator protection in all its service divisions."

Further information is available at friendshipmanor.org/donate or www.guidestar.com

