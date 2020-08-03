Friendship Manor launches capital campaign

Friendship Manor, a continuing care retirement community in Rock Island, is launching a capital campaign called S-E-C.
S-E-C stands for Security, Emergency Preparedness and Comfort.
The goal of the campaign is to raise $1.5 million to elevate resident comfort, safety, and security at its facility.
The money would be used for:
- A generator in resident apartment buildings C and D.
- A connector walkway to better serve residents between those two buildings,
- A new elevator serving as an additional option for residents on all floors of C & D buildings.
- Additional exterior security cameras.
Friendship Manor last held a capital campaign in 2016.
Every Board member has given a pre-campaign donation.
The Board considered the current economic climate and were convinced of the need to proceed.
“The results of S-E-C will ultimately be the safety and security of residents,” said Jerry Lyphout, chairman of the Board. "S-E-C will provide peace of mind for residents and their families. S-E-C will ensure one senior living community in Rock Island County will have full generator protection in all its service divisions."
Further information is available at friendshipmanor.org/donate or www.guidestar.com
