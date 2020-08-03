Friendship Manor launches capital campaign

Friendship Manor, a continuing care retirement community in Rock Island, is launching a capital campaign called S-E-C.

S-E-C stands for Security, Emergency Preparedness and Comfort.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $1.5 million to elevate resident comfort, safety, and security at its facility.

The money would be used for:

A generator in resident apartment buildings C and D.

A connector walkway to better serve residents between those two buildings,

A new elevator serving as an additional option for residents on all floors of C & D buildings.

Additional exterior security cameras.

Friendship Manor last held a capital campaign in 2016.

Every Board member has given a pre-campaign donation.

The Board considered the current economic climate and were convinced of the need to proceed.