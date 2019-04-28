Two paintings done by Friendship Manor residents will be on auction at the Memories in the Making fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.
The paintings, created by residents Jeanette Akin and Colly Peterson, will be auctioned off to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association's Memories in the Making fundraiser.
The event is an art auction of professionally framed and matted watercolor paintings created by residents of local memory care facilities.
For Akin and Peterson, the works represent cherished memories.
"We're the pumpkin center of the world, and I worked at Libby's canning factory a couple of years canning pumpkins," Akin said of her childhood in Eureka, Illinois that inspired a painting of pumpkins. "We always carved a few, and I cooked them and made pumpkin stuff to make pumpkin pie with."
Akin's dad also worked at the factory, and the family would plant pumpkins in their backyard to see how big they could grow.
Peterson painted tomatoes, she said, because she plants them every summer and enjoys cooking with them.
"They were handy," she said, saying she'd make chili and casseroles, but also enjoy them plain. "We just like them the way they are."
Memory Care Coordinator Cara Kraft said this the third year of the Rock Island-based Friendship Manor's spring celebration art show, which was held Saturday, and featured music, food and drinks.
"We do this before the Memories in the Making Art Exhibit," she said, noting paintings had sold for as much as $500 before. "It's a really, really wonderful event."
Because everyone participated, Kraft said, they wanted to do something special for those who made their paintings.
Kraft says they paint about once a week. While that painting is typically structured, the paintings for Memories in the Making are done free style. "So it can be difficult for them but I try to spark a memory from their past, so I usually print some pictures to try and give them something to start with," she said, saying it gets them talking about what they like and why.
