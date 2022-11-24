Frog Town Craft Beer Festival to fill Rust Belt with local brews

The Rust Belt will host a unique way to celebrate Friendsgiving this weekend with the Frog Town Craft Beer Festival back for its second run after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operations.

The Frog Town Craft Beer Festival will take place 1-4 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. VIP ticketholders can attend the festival starting at noon to try exclusive samples from brewers.

Tickets cost $35 if purchased online ahead of the event and $40 at the door. VIP tickets have sold out online.

Frog Town Craft Beer Festival organizer Joshua Sherrod said the inaugural festival, held in 2019, had an attendance of around 550 people — the kickoff to what was supposed to be an annual event before the pandemic forced it to go on hiatus until 2022. He's ready to see people come out again for local craft beers.

Sherrod expects around 400 people at least to show up for festivities this year, if not more.

"It's fun to see all the different groups that come out," Sherrod said. "This is a big Friendsgiving event, so we get a lot of groups that come down there for their Friendsgiving, and it's just really cool to be part of that."

Thirty-six breweries will fill The Rust Belt with a lineup of tapped brews to try, and while people are drinking they can enjoy live music, games and vendors. Santa will walk around with stout samples and a selfie-ready face for guests.

A portion of proceeds will go to The Peaceful Palate, a local nonprofit with the mission of getting food to those who need it.

"This is locally organized and locally owned," Sherrod said. "So the money's staying here in the Quad-Cities."