Frog Town Craft Beer Festival to fill Rust Belt with local brews

112222-qc-nws-frogtownlogo

Frog Town Craft Beer Festival will fill The Rust Belt with local brews Nov. 26. 

 CONTRIBUTED

The Rust Belt will host a unique way to celebrate Friendsgiving this weekend with the Frog Town Craft Beer Festival back for its second run after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operations. 

The Frog Town Craft Beer Festival will take place 1-4 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. VIP ticketholders can attend the festival starting at noon to try exclusive samples from brewers. 

Tickets cost $35 if purchased online ahead of the event and $40 at the door. VIP tickets have sold out online. 

Frog Town Craft Beer Festival organizer Joshua Sherrod said the inaugural festival, held in 2019, had an attendance of around 550 people — the kickoff to what was supposed to be an annual event before the pandemic forced it to go on hiatus until 2022. He's ready to see people come out again for local craft beers. 

Sherrod expects around 400 people at least to show up for festivities this year, if not more. 

"It's fun to see all the different groups that come out," Sherrod said. "This is a big Friendsgiving event, so we get a lot of groups that come down there for their Friendsgiving, and it's just really cool to be part of that."

Thirty-six breweries will fill The Rust Belt with a lineup of tapped brews to try, and while people are drinking they can enjoy live music, games and vendors. Santa will walk around with stout samples and a selfie-ready face for guests. 

A portion of proceeds will go to The Peaceful Palate, a local nonprofit with the mission of getting food to those who need it. 

"This is locally organized and locally owned," Sherrod said. "So the money's staying here in the Quad-Cities." 

Here Weed Go! podcast playlist
Photos: Old paint comes off of The Rust Belt
Davenport schools change graduation venue, dates for Class of 2023

Davenport schools made a change in its venue for the Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies—the decision also prompting date changes for the district's respective high schools. Class of 2023 ceremonies will now take place at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, the exception being Mid City High School, whose ceremony will be held at the Central Performing Arts Center. 

Scott County recount shows a new winner in Davenport House district

Democrat Craig Cooper is just six votes ahead of Republican Luana Stoltenberg for the House District 81 seat, which covers the northwest quadrant of Davenport, after an administrative recount concluded on Friday. The results are contrary to what was announced after election night.

Davenport has new data on speed humps

Speed humps, raised pavement with markers designed to slow speeding drivers and deter cut-through traffic on residential streets, were shown to slow traffic where they were installed last year in Davenport.

