Project began in 2005

The original authorization for the Veterans Memorial Parkway project, built in sections, came more than 13 years ago.

On May 10, 2005, the Davenport City Council voted 7-3 to build what was initially known as the 65th-67th Street corridor in order to settle a lawsuit by Eastern Avenue Commercial Developers over a contractual promise to create a thoroughfare linking Brady Street and Eastern Avenue.

The project was rebranded to Veterans Memorial Parkway in 2009. The name was suggested by two aldermen, Mike Matson and Ian Frink, who noted that the city did not have a road designated to recognize veterans.

The overall scope of the project was amended a few times, the last being in 2015 when the city approved extending the parkway to Utica Ridge Road.

The city encountered more hurdles as it worked to secure state and federal funding, and it had to loop the parkway around a historic barn.