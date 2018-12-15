Barricades were removed Friday at the intersection of Davenport's Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road, making it possible for drivers to travel unimpeded from Brady Street all the way east to Bettendorf's Middle Road and beyond.
Davenport's new arterial corridor — akin to the older east-west thoroughfares of Kimberly Road and East 53rd Street — is expected to alleviate traffic on 53rd and support and promote further economic development to the north, Nicole Gleason, the city's public works director, said in a news release.
The complex, long-awaited project has been underway for more than a decade.
The parkway is 3.75 miles long from Brady to the Bettendorf city limits, is four lanes wide, features the city's first roundabout intersection at Veterans and Jersey and, for most of the distance, has a median.
When the parkway reaches Bettendorf, it connects with Forest Grove Road.
Because this is Davenport's first big roundabout intersection — Bettendorf has one at 53rd Avenue and Middle Road — Gleason offered the following tips to drivers who are unsure about how to navigate them:
1. Slow down as you approach the roundabout and watch for signs to select your lane.
2. Signal to indicate your turn/entry just as you would at any normal intersection.
3. Yield to traffic and pedestrians when entering the roundabout, enter when safe.
4. Stay in your lane until you exit.
5. Signal to indicate you are existing, and exit the roundabout.
While the intersection is open, finish work including sidewalks, a recreational trail, additional grading and grass seeding will continue into spring.
The cost of building the parkway between Davenport's Eastern Avenue and the Bettendorf city limits has been $30.4 million, Gleason said. Most of that has been covered by state and federal funds. The project was built in the following sections:
• Eastern Avenue to Jersey Ridge, $4.5 million
• Jersey Ridge Road to Interstate 74 bridge crossover (project opening Friday), $7.5 million.
• I-74 bridge crossover to Utica Ridge, $2.8 million for the bridge and $8 million for the roadway.
• Utica Ridge to the Bettendorf city limits, $7.6 million.
Large stretches of the land north of Veterans is still farmland, dotted with farmsteads with barns and silos.
Davenport also installed another roundabout this past week, in the central city at 6th and Vine streets.