From Clinton County to outer space and back again: Dr. David Hilmers looks back on a life of service
As an astronaut and a physician, the interests of Clinton County native Dr. David Hilmers have taken him throughout the world and into outer space.
Hilmers' full life began early in adulthood. After serving as an aviator in the Marine Corps, he transitioned to NASA, where he went on four space flights. He then became a physician later in life, dedicated to the eradication of infectious diseases throughout the world.
In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 8, which orbited the moon, David Carl Hilmers looks back on his role at NASA, how growing up in Clinton County shaped his worldview, and how he wants to help rid the world of Hepatitis B.
The freedom to wander … and wonder
Hilmers was born Jan. 28, 1950, in Clinton, and grew up in DeWitt, the son of Paul and Matilda Hilmers. He has a sister, Ginny Hotaling, of Chicago.
His educational environment was encouraging, and his parents also urged him to study broadly, he said. “The educational environment in Iowa back then and still now has always been one of the best in the country.”
“Growing up in a small town, I had the freedom to wander around and do things that maybe kids that live in the city don’t have the opportunity to do,” he said. His father owned and operated Hilmers Greenhouse.
“We had to do a whole bunch of fix-it things,” he said. “He was a great handyman and not afraid to try something he’d never work on before. I did odd jobs for Dad when I was 5 or 6, and then in high school worked with him daily. I remember driving the truck, full of flowers or plants, down to Davenport,” he said.
He grew up solving problems and fixing things. Working on an orbit, he said is “just like what I used to do as a kid.”
Hotaling, 18 months Hilmers' elder, recalled her brother as a "very, very smart" child, with a wide range of interests.
"My dad could fix or repair anything," Hotaling said. "A lot of that rubbed off on David."
Hotaling has had careers in education and in politics and now works for a state senator who represents the North Shore, where she lives.
Hilmers looks back on his education and growing up in DeWitt “with some frequency.”
“I had that feeling that ‘The world’s open to you,’” he said. “Study hard. Work hard — that kind of ethic — and you do whatever you want, whatever your dreams were.
“The kind of childhood I had, free to go off and explore a lot of things I found interesting, has kind of been the pattern of my life.”
The education of a lifelong learner
Hilmers was valedictorian of the Class of 1968 at DeWitt’s Central Community High School, where he played football and basketball and ran track.
He went on to Cornell College in Mounta Vernon, where he was named Outstanding Scholar-Athlete, Midwest Conference in 1971 (he played football, wrestled and ran track at Cornell.)
He was awarded an NCAA Post-Graduate Fellowship in 1972, and named to Phi Beta Kappa and named Outstanding Athlete at Cornell in 1972.
He graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics from Cornell in 1972, and that same year entered active duty in the Marine Corps.
Hilmers was assigned to the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Iwakuni, Japan. He was stationed with the 3d Marine Aircraft Wing in El Toro, California, at the time of his selection by NASA.
The NASA years
Hilmers remained in the Marine Corps while he was employed at NASA. "Basically, I was on loan from the military to NASA. Over half of the astronauts at that time were in the military," he said.
A veteran of four space flights, Hilmers logged more than 493 hours in space:
• The Orbiter Atlantis, a classified Department of Defense mission, launched from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Oct. 3, 1985.
• The Discovery, the first mission to be flown after the Challenger accident, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Sept. 29, 1988.
• The Orbiter Atlantis launched from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Feb. 28, 1990.
• The Discovery, launched from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Jan. 22, 1992.
“It was a real honor to be a part of the recovery from the Challenger accident, and to be a part of the crew,” Hilmers said. “I felt very fortunate to be a part of that,” he said. “It had a lot of significance, returning the program back to being on track again after the accident.
“And, from a personal standpoint, (the flight) made sure that the families of those that perished knew that the loss hadn’t been in vain and that we’re going to continue on,” he said. "NASA made a lot of changes that made the program safe,” he said.
Hilmers' final flight was in 1992. The space program, and the public’s perspective of it, “isn’t such a unique experience anymore,” he said. “A lot of it is because we have a permanent presence in space now.” Still, he said, accidents still can happen, referencing the Oct. 11 incident when the Russian Soyuz rocket with a United States-Russian crew failed during its ascent.
“When we had a goal of reaching the moon, that was everyone’s focus. Even the moon landings, after the first couple, became kind of routine," Hilmers said. By the time of Apollo 16 and 17, the public had gotten a little bit tired of it. As we look at going to Mars and perhaps passengers going into space, that’s going to be a big deal, although the luster probably will wear off after the first few flights.”
A medical and humanitarian career
Even before Hilmers ended his space voyages, he knew he wanted to enter the medical field.
“Medicine was always kind of my dream in life when I was growing up. After my NASA career, it was kind of a logical culmination of what I wanted to do. I could have stayed on at NASA, but the time was coming up for retirement from the military.”
Hilmers reached 20 years of service in the Marine Corps, which allowed him to retire from that position. The timing was right for another career change.
“One day I remember being in a simulator, thinking, ‘What I really want to do with my life is going on to become a doctor.’”
Shortly before his last flight, he was accepted into medical school.
He earned a doctor of medicine degree from the Baylor College of Medicine in 1995 with honors, and a master of science degree in public health from the University of Texas-Houston Health Science Center in 2002.
Hilmers retired from NASA and the United States Marine Corps in October 1992 and went on to complete medical school at Baylor College of Medicine. He holds the rank of professor, and is board-certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics, and also has taken a special interest in infectious diseases, taking a tropical-medicine course in Bolivia.
“I focus my class work and my research interests in global health,” he said. He is part of Hepatitis B Free, a non-governmental organization that works on infectious diseases around the world, he travels a lot to the “big events” in infectious diseases, such as Ebola and AIDS outbreaks, and has been involved in disaster relief.
“Medical school and residency were exciting but not quite in the same way as NASA. I really feel like I’ve come full circle,” he said. “I had a lot of adventures in the meantime, and finally got to do what I wanted to do growing up.”
In addition to his teaching and clinical duties, he is involved in research in global health and malnutrition in many countries.
Hilmers spends much of his time providing humanitarian medical care locally in Houston and in developing nations, including disaster relief efforts in Iraq, Peru, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Haiti, and in Liberia during the Ebola outbreak in 2014. He spends about half his time at his home in Houston, and the other half at a base in Sydney, Australia.
“Most of my teaching is clinical — seeing patients and such,” he said. Months sometimes go by before someone mentions what I did in the past."
“The kind of principles, not only of hard work but also helping others, hopefully that comes through in how I teach without having to go into my background.”
In the meantime, Hilmers continues to travel the globe with the same intellectual and humanitarian curiosity he had as a child. As for his next adventure?
“I’ll find something," he said, "that just kind of strikes my fancy.”