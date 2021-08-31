From LA to the QC: Local filmmaking couple starts documentary nonprofit

After successful film careers in Los Angeles, husband and wife Kelly and Tammy Rundle decided to move back home to the Quad-Cities in 2007, bringing their love of film with them.
Now, years after starting a film production company here, the pair is expanding into sharing the work of others with their new documentary nonprofit, Truth First Film Alliance.
The creation of this nonprofit grew out of their love for the interactive film screenings they went to in Los Angeles that were lacking in the Quad-Cities.
"As soon as we left our home in Los Angeles, we started missing the weekly access we had to watching films followed by discussions with filmmakers," Rundle said.
Interactive documentary screenings of that sort will make up a large part of what the Truth First Film Alliance does. They plan to bring in documentary filmmakers from around the Quad-Cities and the country to screen and discuss their documentaries with Quad-City residents, focusing on important true stories.
“That’s something that’s not as common [in the Quad Cities], and we’d like to make it more common,” Rundle said.
Their first event will be a free public program at the John Deere Auditorium on Nov. 11, done in partnership with the Figge Art Museum. The film and filmmakers to be featured at the event are yet to be announced.
In addition to screenings, Rundle said they have many long term goals for the Alliance, including youth filmmaking outreach, extended film festivals and possibly a scholarship for a local media studies student.
The Truth First Film Alliance will be led by the Rundles and the Alliance’s newly appointed board, which is made up of a documentary filmmaker, a professor emeritus at Western Illinois University, a high school history and social studies teacher and a pastor.
“It’s a great group of people that have diverse backgrounds but they’re all connected in some way to film and to movies,” said Rundle of the board. “These are people that have a passion for this focus we have on telling true stories.”
Lora Adams, documentary filmmaker and director of marketing and local content at Moline’s PBS affiliate WQPT, will be the president of the board.
In her position at WQPT she has always loved airing the work of local filmmakers, which led her to the Rundles and made her a perfect fit to join the Truth First Film Alliance.
“Because I work for WQPT, those [local] stories have always been important to me,” she said.
Because of her affinity for local and true stories, Adams is excited for her new role in the Truth First Film Alliance and the opportunities it will give her to continue encouraging documentary filmmaking near and far.