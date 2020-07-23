From Paris to Silvis, you can express your love with a lock

On several of the bridges over the Seine River, people —mostly tourists — attached locks to various locations that they could fasten them to. They were known as love locks.
It was a pretty common occurrence in Paris. A 2006 young adult novel turned film is thought to have popularized the practice of pledging your love to someone and locking it up with an actual lock, then throwing the key away.
“We saw all those locks on the bridge and I also read all those stories on the locks on the bridge,” Carter recalled. “It’s been going on globally in the world in major cities, these love locks. But there are very few that are municipal sponsored. A lot of them are done illegally on bridges and they had to stop it,” because the static load of the locks along with cars could send the bridge crashing down, he said.
When his mom died three years later, the bridge with the love locks stuck with Carter.
It led to Carter trying to recreate the idea in Silvis.
For the longest time he knew he needed to come up with a shape with mesh fence-like material that locks could be attached to. Finally he decided on a steel mesh fence-like structure in the shape of a heart.
“I came up with the idea in February,” Carter said. “It’s probably the most obvious of shapes, the shape of a heart.”
Last Friday his dream for Silvis became a reality when a heart shaped steel-mesh unit was placed at Phipps Prairie Park. Girl Scout Troop 2716 of Silvis, with the aid of park employees Dave Hayes and Blaine Scott put the finishing touches on settling the heart into place in cement. Mark Thompson, United Township welding instructor, welded the heart together for Carter.
About seven locks were put up the first day, including one by the mayor.
“The idea is to put a lock on the heart with the person that carries a significant amount of emotional love,” Carter explained. “It could be a friend, a loved one or a parent. And then you lock it on the heart and break the key off (or get rid of the key). The idea is that that love is locked forever on that heart, never to be removed.”
Carter figures placing the heart in Phipps Prairie Park, located just south of Avenue of the Cities in Silvis, will also create some interest in what he believes is one of Silvis’ hidden gems.
“Phipps Prairie Park is very tranquil and a quiet place,” Carter said. “I think it just fits perfectly as well as it’s an opportunity to promote Phipps Prairie Park. A lot of people don’t know it’s there.”
They might have a little trouble finding the heart, too. Even though at least a dozen more locks have been added to the heart since it went up on Friday morning, some have found the heart a bit elusive. A couple called him and told him they had been everywhere in the park and could not find it.
“My reply was ‘not everywhere,’ Carter said. “All I can say is head to the east of the grounds. Head to the east.’”
He also likes the idea that it’s out there somewhere and that people have to find it. “Kind of like love,” he said.
“Like I told the girls, ‘It doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor; it doesn’t matter what your skin color is. It doesn’t matter your religious background. It’s universal; it’s unconditional.’ This is a way just to show (love) publicly and express your love toward someone.”
The Girl Scout Troop liked the project and spreading love, troop leader Trisha Johanson, and they definitely got something out of the experience.
"The girls loved it," she said, noting that they are always looking for community service opportunities. "The whole idea of spreading love, with the COVID and everything going on right now, they were very excited to be able to bring a little more love into everyone's life."
Carter fully understands that sentiment.
“If there's anything in this world we need more of right now, it’s love,” Carter said. “And this is just a way to promote that.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.