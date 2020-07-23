From Paris to Silvis, you can express your love with a lock

They might have a little trouble finding the heart, too. Even though at least a dozen more locks have been added to the heart since it went up on Friday morning, some have found the heart a bit elusive. A couple called him and told him they had been everywhere in the park and could not find it.

“My reply was ‘not everywhere,’ Carter said. “All I can say is head to the east of the grounds. Head to the east.’”

He also likes the idea that it’s out there somewhere and that people have to find it. “Kind of like love,” he said.

“Like I told the girls, ‘It doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor; it doesn’t matter what your skin color is. It doesn’t matter your religious background. It’s universal; it’s unconditional.’ This is a way just to show (love) publicly and express your love toward someone.”

The Girl Scout Troop liked the project and spreading love, troop leader Trisha Johanson, and they definitely got something out of the experience.

"The girls loved it," she said, noting that they are always looking for community service opportunities. "The whole idea of spreading love, with the COVID and everything going on right now, they were very excited to be able to bring a little more love into everyone's life."