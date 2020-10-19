From puppy pads to wig covers, Pleasant Valley band adjusting to life in a pandemic

"Find the most important things, what's going to matter to the kids," PV music teacher Tara Daurer said. "They need to be playing, they need to be together as much as we can allow safely, and what traditions can we still, in some form kind of uphold."

But the marching part of marching band is another victim of the pandemic, and the freshman class will be at least a year behind if the pandemic is over by next fall.

"I love marching band season, it's my favorite band season of the year," Clark said. "I'm a dancer, so movement is a very big part of my life and I think it's fun when you get to march and play. Concert band, you sit and play; right now, we're standing and playing.

"I feel like we have less interaction with people of different grades but we're figuring it out and even from the start of the year, I feel like we've made strides trying to connect more with everyone else."

Soon, with marching band season winding down, the PV band will break off into its concert ensemble groups. While the directors feel the proper steps have been taken to protect the students, there's another issue that will arise once that happens.