Four Quad-City residents plan to participate in a weeklong march starting Saturday in Des Moines to raise awareness of an Iowa lawsuit regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline.
In an attempt to stop oil from flowing through the pipeline in Iowa, local residents Regina Tsosie, Josie Ironshield, Mike Wilcox and Maria Bribriesco will join about 50 people marching from Des Moines to Fort Dodge from Saturday to Sept. 8.
A lawsuit brought by nine landowners and the Iowa Sierra Club alleges the Iowa Utilities Board illegally granted eminent domain for the $3.8 billion pipeline which carries up to 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day through Iowa.
Speakers are scheduled to outline the importance of unity among Native Americans, farmers and urban constituencies at a news conference Saturday at the Iowa Utilities Board office in Des Moines. The Iowa Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the suit on Sept. 12.
"We want to bring attention to the lawsuit. We hope it becomes favorable to the point where it will stop the flow of oil," said Tsosie of Moline, a Navajo and co-founded the Sage Sisters of Solidarity.
The pipeline sits above an aquifer, she said, and activating it will crack or break, causing oil to "seep into the ground, seep into drinking water that we all need."
Since 2014, the pipeline plan has triggered protests near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota, as well as in the Quad-City area. Native Americans in Iowa and the Dakotas, including the Meskwaki and Sioux tribal nations, have opposed the pipeline, asserting it would threaten sacred burial grounds and area water quality.
In June 2017, U.S. Judge James Boasberg allowed oil to begin flowing in the pipeline but also ordered additional study due to concerns about the pipeline's potential impact on tribal water rights. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had expected to finish an environmental study by the end of this month.
The 1,172-mile-long underground pipeline extends from the Bakken shale oil fields in northwest North Dakota through South Dakota and central Iowa to an oil tank farm near Patoka, Ill. Dakota Access, LLC, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners, began building the pipeline in June 2016 and completed it in April 2017. It became commercially operational in June 2017.
Wilcox, chair of the Eagle View Group of the Sierra Club, said he was marching because "our planetary home is overheating from our human activities, like burning fossil fuels."
"That in turn is jeopardizing our ability and all life to thrive on Earth," he said. "We must act now."