A year ago, the 1904 Buchanan School off Davenport's Telegraph Road was falling apart.
Windows were boarded, the roof was caving in, one entire side was in danger of collapse, and, inside, a portion of the second floor had fallen all the way through to the basement. Overgrown brush shrouded the building, as it had for years.
Today, the brush is gone and three new apartments in the building already have been leased, with two pending, even though they won't be finished until October, at the earliest.
Work on the $7.6 million renovation project that will turn the former school into 18 senior living apartments began in November with emergency stabilization measures and has continued at an aggressive pace.
Developer Chris Ales is branding the building as the Naval Station, a nod to the building's use by the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1978, rather than Buchanan.
The current hum of construction activity that involves between 40 and 50 workers on any given day almost didn't happen.
Ales first tried for the historic tax credits needed to make the project financially feasible in 2014, but was turned down. He kept the project active, but deterioration caused by water leaking into the building and rotting the wood support structure meant that feasibility was slipping out of reach.
About two years later, Ales said he wasn't sure the building would last through another winter.
So he was elated in Apri 2017 when he was told that about $3 million in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Funds, awarded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, might be available for his project. These funds were targeted to communities affected by the 2008 floods and designated for projects that create new housing.
Coupled with about $3 million in equity from the sale of federal and state historic preservation tax credits that he finally did secure, about $100,000 in state brownfield tax credits (given to industrial or commercial sites that are abandoned, idled or underutilized where expansion or redevelopment is complicated by real or perceived environmental contamination) and $1 million from a bank loan and private equity, the project became doable.
The work also is benefiting from the city's Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption program, the state's former Enterprise Zone program and $550,000 in state money for stormwater management, Ales said.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, whose 3rd Ward includes the school, hopes the redevelopment will spur other improvements in the neighborhood that is, overall, down on its heels. "I don't think (residents) realize how much it will change that corridor," she said. "It could really be transformative."
"There really hasn't been a big project like this on the west end. I think this will get people thinking. It will be phenomenal."
Unusual features
During a recent work-in-progress update tour, Ales explained some of the unusual features of the renovation.
• The roof. Red clay tiles removed to lighten the weight on the building as work began will be reinstalled. But some are so deteriorated that they will have to be replaced. In searching for old, salvaged tile, Ales came across a stash salvaged from the circa-1900 Moline train depot that was torn down in 2016 to make way for construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
"They're two or three states away, but they're (the owners) shipping them back here," he said.
• Bricks and stonework. Some of the building's exterior bricks had crumbled, and needed to be replaced. Ales located old reclaimed bricks of a similar type at a Cedar Rapids salvage yard and bought 10,000 at $3 each. About half will be used on the building, with others used to build a greenhouse and fire pit on the grounds.
Pieces of decorative stone molding that were missing are being rebuilt, as are any damaged sandstone ledges below the windows.
• The skylight. When employees of a Dubuque roofing company, using a crane, tried to remove a roughly 10-foot by 15-foot piece over the building's center skylight to replace it, the whole thing fell to pieces, Ales said.
So, they had to pick up the pieces, then rebuild the covering as well as the 20-foot by 20-foot octagonal skylight.
• The fancy molding at the roof line. Designed to look like stone or plaster, the molding really is made of painted tin. Using a scissor lift, workers are currently stripping the paint from these features, then will repaint.
• Windows. All 126 have been rebuilt and replaced, or will be soon.
In addition to the work on the building, Ales hopes to get started soon on the grounds, including the installation of stormwater management features and amenities for residents.
His stormwater management plan is under city review now, and once it is approved, work can begin on a large underground, rock-lined drain that will store and infiltrate water from downspouts on the building. This will help keep the building's garden level apartments dry.
Amenities that will add quality of life opportunities for residents will be a croquet lawn and horseshoes pit in addition to the greenhouse and fire pit.