From the editor: A thank you to readers

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while this year many of our families will celebrate differently because of the pandemic, I still have plenty to be thankful for.
Yes, 2020 has been a huge bummer. A global pandemic, civil unrest, divisive politics. Personally, I recently lost my grandma, one of the most important people in my life. I worry about my kids. Our newsroom is working remotely, and I miss seeing my friends in person every day around the paragraph factory.
But, I still have the greatest job in the world, and, boy, are the times ripe for news. In the past few weeks, we brought you Iowa Mourns, the stories of hundreds of Iowans killed in the pandemic. We featured strong watchdog pieces, including stories on diversity in our police forces and the lack of a health inspector in Moline, to name just a few. Nobody covered the election like we did, with in-depth candidate interviews, profiles, issue stories and endorsements.
I’m most proud of Black in the QC, a major week-long project that marked the most comprehensive attempt to tell the stories of the area’s Black community in our history.
Here’s what readers had to say:
I just wanted to thank you for running the Black in the QC series. It’s been interesting, important, and enlightening to read, both the personal stories and statistical evidence of racial inequalities. Keep up the good work!
I cannot thank you enough for your tremendously informative and moving series on Black in the QCA! As a white Quad-Citian, there are major gaps in my understanding of the current and historical life of my Black neighbors. I am embarrassed at how little I really know. The series helps.
I want to express my thanks and appreciation for the wonderful informative and important writing on the history and background of black people in this area. I have thoroughly enjoyed and benefited from the research and dedication in these stories. They do the community a great service. Black in the QC should a vehicle for civics classes in all the local high schools.
We’ve been to schools, hospitals, testing sites, nursing homes, jails, restaurants, small businesses, large manufacturers and just about every other place you can think of to take you inside the biggest story of our times, the Quad-Cities’ fight against coronavirus.
We also marked some major community milestones, helping the Quad-Cities to rally around our biggest accomplishments. Just take the I-74 Bridge, a project we’ve covered inside and out through the entire build. Most recently, we shared the emotional impact government pandemic aid is having on local businesses. And we were on the field when North Scott High School won the Quad-City metro's first state football title in more than a decade.
Yes, I have plenty to be proud of and thankful for. Mostly, though, I’m appreciative and humbled by the support our community shows its local newspapers. Our audience continues to grow as people take advantage of our coverage online. You can help support our efforts with a small investment — subscriptions are available now for $5 for five months, less than the cost of a drive-thru lunch. They also make a great Christmas gift.
Your support goes directly to supporting local jobs — positions that work to keep our government honest, our citizens informed and our community strong.
Thank you.
