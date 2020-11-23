From the editor: A thank you to readers

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while this year many of our families will celebrate differently because of the pandemic, I still have plenty to be thankful for.

Yes, 2020 has been a huge bummer. A global pandemic, civil unrest, divisive politics. Personally, I recently lost my grandma, one of the most important people in my life. I worry about my kids. Our newsroom is working remotely, and I miss seeing my friends in person every day around the paragraph factory.

But, I still have the greatest job in the world, and, boy, are the times ripe for news. In the past few weeks, we brought you Iowa Mourns, the stories of hundreds of Iowans killed in the pandemic. We featured strong watchdog pieces, including stories on diversity in our police forces and the lack of a health inspector in Moline, to name just a few. Nobody covered the election like we did, with in-depth candidate interviews, profiles, issue stories and endorsements.

I’m most proud of Black in the QC, a major week-long project that marked the most comprehensive attempt to tell the stories of the area’s Black community in our history.

Here’s what readers had to say: