FROM THE EDITOR

From the editor: Daily video forecasts start Monday

I’m happy to announce another new digital feature coming to qctimes.com. Beginning today, we’ll feature daily weekday weather forecasts to start your mornings.

Matt Holiner

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises Midwest

They come from Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner, who’ll deliver weather analysis focused on the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas.

Watch for them to hit the website at 7 a.m.

We’re using the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, blending proprietary digital and graphic technology available to provide a broadcast-quality weather forecast relevant to the readers’ local markets. This is the same software that powers the Weather Channel.

Most recently a television broadcast meteorologist for ABC in the Rio Grande valley in Texas, Holiner joined our team in 2021. Besides daily forecasts, expect to see Holiner delivering breaking news updates when weather strikes.

Subscribe today for free access to all our latest news, including these new weather reports, at qctimes.com/subscribe.

