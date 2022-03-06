From the editor: Daily video forecasts start Monday

Matt Christensen Executive Editor Follow Matt Christensen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m happy to announce another new digital feature coming to qctimes.com. Beginning today, we’ll feature daily weekday weather forecasts to start your mornings.

They come from Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner, who’ll deliver weather analysis focused on the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas.

Watch for them to hit the website at 7 a.m.

We’re using the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, blending proprietary digital and graphic technology available to provide a broadcast-quality weather forecast relevant to the readers’ local markets. This is the same software that powers the Weather Channel.

Most recently a television broadcast meteorologist for ABC in the Rio Grande valley in Texas, Holiner joined our team in 2021. Besides daily forecasts, expect to see Holiner delivering breaking news updates when weather strikes.

Subscribe today for free access to all our latest news, including these new weather reports, at qctimes.com/subscribe.

