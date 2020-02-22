From the editor

Many readers have noticed recent changes to our puzzles lineup.

Condensing the puzzle package allows us more flexibility in how we arrange the paper, providing more space for local news, and it helps us to keep our resources devoted to local jobs instead of spending money with an out-of-town puzzle company.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But we can’t succeed without your support, and that’s why we’re bringing back two reader favorites, Cryptoquote and the daily TV listings.

You may have already noticed the TV listings are back. The crypto-puzzle returns in today’s editions. While all our puzzles and comics have strong fan support, we heard from readers about a crypto-style puzzle and the TV guide more than any other features we’ve recently changed.

We’ll still continue to provide an advice column, a crossword and a full lineup of diverse comics. And we’ll continue to print a weekly TV book that has complete listings for every day of the week. Watch for it in your Sunday edition.

As always, thanks for reading and thanks for your support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.