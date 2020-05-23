Front brings much warmer temperatures to Quad-City region for holiday weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency sirens could be heard throughout the Quad-Cities Saturday as a warm front moving through the region fired up some severe storms and triggered a couple of tornadoes.

One of those tornadoes touched down just north of Maquoketa near Andrew, Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said. Another was spotted northeast of Iowa City near the Mechanicsville area.

There were no reports of injuries. Any damage is still being assessed.

Once the warm front moved through, Speck said, the day turned very nice and warm.

“We rebounded nicely,” Speck said, adding that the temperature climbed to a high of 81 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday is expected to be even warmer with a high near 85 and a heat index approaching 90 degrees.

“Sunday could end up being our warmest day of the year so far,” Speck said. “There is a chance of some rain in the afternoon, about 30%, but we really won’t see greater rain chances until the evening hours, after 6 p.m.

“Then there are some rain chances Sunday night into Memorial Day,” he added.