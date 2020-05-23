Front brings much warmer temperatures to Quad-City region for holiday weekend

Emergency sirens could be heard throughout the Quad-Cities Saturday as a warm front moving through the region fired up some severe storms and triggered a couple of tornadoes.
One of those tornadoes touched down just north of Maquoketa near Andrew, Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said. Another was spotted northeast of Iowa City near the Mechanicsville area.
There were no reports of injuries. Any damage is still being assessed.
Once the warm front moved through, Speck said, the day turned very nice and warm.
“We rebounded nicely,” Speck said, adding that the temperature climbed to a high of 81 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday is expected to be even warmer with a high near 85 and a heat index approaching 90 degrees.
“Sunday could end up being our warmest day of the year so far,” Speck said. “There is a chance of some rain in the afternoon, about 30%, but we really won’t see greater rain chances until the evening hours, after 6 p.m.
“Then there are some rain chances Sunday night into Memorial Day,” he added.
For Memorial Day, expect a high in the middle 80s, and a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. It will be windy with gusts as high as 20 mph, Speck said.
While the rain chances for Memorial Day were tagged at 70 percent on Saturday’s forecast, Speck said the day will not be a total washout as the storms could be hit and miss, as often spring thunderstorms are.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.