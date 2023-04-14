A cold front will move through the Quad-City region Saturday and Sunday, bringing showers and thunderstorms, and just maybe a mix of snow with the rain at some point.

Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that for Saturday expect showers and thunderstorms to begin developing from 1 to 2 p.m.

The chances for storms will increase as the afternoon goes on, he said.

From about 3 to 9 p.m. the Quad-City region is at a marginal risk of storms that could bring damaging winds of 65 mph, large hail and an isolated tornado.

The high Saturday is expected to reach about 77 degrees with an overnight low of 44.

New rainfall amounts could total between one-tenth to a quarter inch during the daylight hours Saturday and then a quarter- to a half-inch Saturday night.

Philip said Sunday would be a “raw, cold and rainy day,” with the high temperature forecast to be 51 degrees, but it’s possible it will not make that.

“It could be colder,” he said. “It depends upon how much rain we get, but it may be a struggle to warm up any.”

Rainfall amounts during the day Sunday range from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch, and then from one-tenth to a quarter of an inch Sunday night.

The overnight low temperature Sunday into Monday is expected to be about 34 degrees, which could cause the area to see a few flakes of snow mixed with the rain.

Monday is expected to be sunny and breezy with a high of 52 degrees and an overnight low into Tuesday of 34 degrees.