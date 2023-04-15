A strong front out of the Pacific Northwest will bring rain, high winds, colder temperatures and snow to the region Sunday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Peter Speck said Saturday night.

“The more significant accumulations will be to the north, in Maquoketa and Dubuque and then on into Wisconsin,” Speck said.

Snow expectations along the Mississippi River to the north of the Quad-Cities include a forecast of 8-12 inches east of La Crosse, Wisconsin, into Sparta and Black River Falls, he said.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, stood at 14.07 feet at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. It is expected to reach its 15-foot flood level by about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Speck said low temperatures Sunday night into Monday were forecast to drop to 34 degrees, but there is a freeze warning for other parts of the region.

“For those that live near DeWitt and Donahue and that area, we’re talking freezing,” he said. “In rural areas where there’s more open territory I would expect freezing temperatures.”

As the upper-level low moves over the area Sunday, winds will gust to between 40 and 45 mph.

“This is really cold air coming in,” Speck said.

For Sunday, the forecast calls for rain and snow during the daylight hours with strong west winds steady at 20-30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. New snow accumulations are expected to be less than a half inch.

For Sunday night into Monday, snow is expected before 4 a.m. with accumulations of less than 1 inch. A steady west wind will be blowing at about 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.

The high temperature Saturday reached 79 degrees.

Monday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of snow before 7 a.m. with mostly cloudy conditions. Skies will gradually clear, and the high is expected to reach 51 degrees under sunny skies. Winds will continue to be strong out of the northwest at 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.