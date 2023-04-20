A cold front will pass through the Quad-City region today setting the stage for a run of below-normal temperatures at least through Wednesday and the possibility of freeze warnings over the weekend.

The storms associated with the front are expected to drop a quarter- to a half-inch of rain on the Quad-City region.

But it’s the rain and snow that is falling to the north of the Quad-Cities that many eyes are watching at the National Weather Service, Davenport, and the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Meteorologist John Haase of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said most of the river forecast models were predicting the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, to crest about May 3 in the area of 22 feet, which is just below the record flood level of 22.7 set in 2019.

Haase said one model even had the Mississippi River at Rock Island cresting at 25 feet, “but that’s an outlier,” he said.

“Right now we’re just dealing with the snow melt,” he said of the current flood status. “Anything else will just make things worse.

According to National Weather Service statistics, the St. Paul-Minneapolis area received 80 inches of snow during the 2022-2023 snow season, the eighth-snowiest season on record.

Haase said that snow pack melted quickly, which is what’s causing the forecasted near-record flooding on the Mississippi River.

The Mississippi River at Rock Island stood at 14.73 feet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is expected to rise to 18.7 feet by Wednesday, and continue rising.

More rain and snow is in the forecast for the Twin Cities through Saturday. They were experiencing showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night.

“They’re so saturated up there that any rain and snow will run into the river,” Haase said, adding that depending on how much falls up there will cause the flood woes in the Quad-Cities to be longer.

“We’ll be dealing with this flood through the first half of May,” Haase said, “and we may have to take into account the new rain and snowfall upstream. It’s a serious situation. We could be dealing with a flood here for at least a month.”

For the Quad-Cities, Thursday’s forecast call for showers, some of which could be severe, with a high of 70 degrees before the cold front passes through. The overnight low Thursday into Friday is expected to be 42 degrees.

Friday’s high is expected to reach 60 degrees under sunny skies with breezy conditions. The overnight low Friday into Saturday will dip to 35 degrees.

The highs for Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the upper 40s with overnight lows both days dipping to freezing or even colder.

The forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday has daytime high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.

Normal daytime highs for this time of year is 64 degrees for Thursday to 66 degrees by Wednesday.