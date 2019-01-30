Frostbite, hypothermia cases already being reported in the Quad-Cities

Frostbite and hypothermia cases are already being reported at Quad-Cities hospitals.
Genesis Health System has had a few cases, said Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist. There were two cases of frostbite at Genesis West, and a case of "moderate" hypothermia at Genesis East.
"They called it moderate, so then you just try to warm up the person, get them back to their regular core temperature," he said.
Symptoms of frostbite include a white-gray or yellowish area on the skin, which will also feel "waxy." Sufferers should get medical care immediately and warm the area with warm water or body heat. Don't use a heating pad, lamp or heat of a stove, radiator or fireplace because it could damage the tissue.
Symptoms of exposure or hypothermia, include confusion or sleepiness, slowed speech or shallow breathing, weak pulse or blood pressure and poor control over body movements. Get the victim to a warm room or shelter and remove clothes if wet, then warm the center of the body first. Use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing and towels. Call for medical attention as soon as possible.