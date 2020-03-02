You are the owner of this article.
Frozen Landing closes for season
Frozen Landing closes for season

The spring-like temperatures enjoyed by Quad-Citians have brought a close to what was a record-setting season at Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink.

City Administrator Decker Ploehn said Monday that the parks department closed the rink on Sunday after having "its best year yet." 

A total of 24,500 people (skaters and non-skaters) visited the rink at Middle Road and 23rd Street in Middle Park this season.

Bettendorf opened the outdoor ice rink in 2016 to provide as part of its goal to offer more winter amenities. 

The city acquired a permanent outdoor ice rink, equipment and skates from developer Rodney Blackwell, who previously operated a public rink at Bass Street Landing in Moline.

This year, Frozen Landing opened for the season on Tuesday, Dec. 3, almost a week later than planned after mechanical issues postponed the scheduled opening.

It has had temporary closures this season caused by some of the warmer weather, Ploehn said. 

 

 

