Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink will open for the season on Nov. 27, weather permitting, with a tree lighting ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.
The rink, at Middle Road and 23rd Street, is open to all ages and ability levels. Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2 for both children and adults. Light concessions will be available for purchase.
No hockey is allowed on the rink.
Hours of operation are:
You have free articles remaining.
- Monday: 1:30-9 p.m.
- Tuesday: 3-9 p.m.
- Wednesday: 1:30-9 p.m.
- Thursday: 3-9 p.m.
- Friday: 3-10 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.
- Holiday hours Jan. 20 and Feb. 17 will be noon until 9 p.m.
Hours may change depending on the weather. Frozen Landing may not be open because of rain, snow accumulation of 2 inches or more (until the rink is cleared), if temperatures are above 50 degrees, 5 degrees or below, or if the wind chill is -15 degrees.
For more information before Nov. 27, call 563-344-4113. For questions about updates, weather cancellations, or other information after Nov. 27, call 563-549-0587.