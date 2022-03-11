Frustrated, sad and angry: St. Ambrose student marches in support of Ukrainian family

Nikolai Valencia hates seeing his mother sad.

The St. Ambrose University freshman lives half a world away from his mother and home in Quito, Ecuador. The pair forced to watch from afar family in Svatove, Ukraine, struggle to survive as Russia continues to bombard the country.

"It's hard to describe, even in Spanish," Valencia said. "I don't know how to say how she's feeling. She's just so frustrated and sad and angry."

Valencia shares his mother's feelings, especially the helplessness that comes with not being able to do anything to stop the violence or help those he loves.

But, he brought a little bit of happiness for them both when he stepped up to a podium Friday afternoon to share his story and march with others in solidarity with Ukraine.

A group of around 50 students, staff and faculty marched into the chilly wind around campus, holding signs and calling for peace and an end to Russia’s invasion.

Laura Meloy, a senior on the Model United Nations team and organizer of the march, said the team organized the march to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The St. Ambrose Model United Nations team had diligently prepared to represent Russia and Ukraine at a mock UN conference in St. Louis, studying each country's history and views on international matters. What they hadn't prepared for was Russia's invasion. News of which broke around the start of the conference.

Knowing the history of both countries made the context of the invasion easier to understand, but not justifiable, Meloy said.

In addition to the march, the Model UN team gathered letters in support of Ukraine and in opposition to the invasion to be sent to a Russian diplomat.

"When we got back we really wanted to take what we learned and bring it to campus and spread awareness here," Meloy said. "We think it's really important to show solidarity with Ukraine even though we can't really do much to stop it."

Duk Kim, the Model UN faculty advisor, said he was happy to see how well his students handled the conference, and was proud to watch as they organized the march and other activities in support of Ukraine.

While he discusses issues like this in his classes, Kim said students don't often get to educate themselves outside the classroom and demonstrate their commitment and passion toward democracy.

"This is a great opportunity to get engaged and see the people who share the same interest," Kim said.

Valencia's mother was happy to hear that her son would join other St. Ambrose students to speak out against the Russian invasion.

He said it was nice to see other students care about Ukraine and share in his frustrations in wishing the conflict to end but not being able to do anything to stop it.

Valencia said his aunt, uncle and cousin are sheltering in their home, not wanting to leave their lives in Ukraine behind. Even if they wanted to evacuate, he said lack of transportation and presence of Russian soldiers would make it dangerously difficult, if not impossible.

They check in with Valencia's mother regularly throughout the day, giving updates on bombardments and where Russians are entering the city.

He recalled when speaking to the crowd his visits there as a child, playing with his family under a constantly sunny sky and seeing the beauty of the towns and people. If and when the conflict ends in Ukraine, Valencia hopes to go back and help his family and others in any way he can.

"She's really happy that I care about it," Valencia said. "Obviously, I care. I'm proud that my mom is from Ukraine, and I've always loved the country."

