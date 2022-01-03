'Frustrating' numbers: COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Quad-Cities remain high

Some COVID-19 statistics are concerning. Others, frustrating.
The first COVID-19 update of 2022 from the Rock Island Health Department and the area's two largest healthcare providers provided plenty of both kinds of numbers.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 651 new cases of COVID-19 since its update on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 24,071.
Rock Island Health Department Public Information Officer Janet Hill called those numbers "frustrating."
The Rock Island Health Department reported 91 patients hospitalized in the county Monday with the virus, the highest-ever county-wide total during the pandemic.
The numbers from around the area were equally stark. According to Monday's updates, a total of 152 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the Quad-Cities. Last Monday, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a combined 132 hospitalizations.
The hospitalization numbers from UnityPoint Health-Trinity were especially high Monday, as the healthcare system reported 92 COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 26 of those patients in intensive care units.
Genesis Health System reported 60 COVID-19 patients — including 42 in Davenport and 14 in Silvis. According to Monday's update, eight patients in Davenport are in ICU, while three are in the Silvis ICU.
The last shock came via positivity rates updated Monday by the healthcare systems. Genesis reported a seven-day positivity rate of 36.91%, while Trinity reported a seven-day rate of 33.9%.
"We are in the middle of a holiday-related surge, so the high number of cases is not shocking. It’s frustrating, but it’s not shocking," Hill said in Monday's news release. "The high number of hospitalizations is hugely concerning to us and our healthcare partners — 91 is our county’s all-time high. This surge could have been prevented. Only about 60% of Rock Island County residents 5 and older have been vaccinated.
"If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please do so as soon as possible, and if you are eligible, get boosted. Our hospital systems are stressed beyond capacity, and we haven’t hit the expected New Year’s surge within a surge."
TestIowa kits temporarily out of stock
A notice on the Scott County Health Department's Facebook page Monday announced the health department is out of TestIowa kits, but expects to receive more soon.
Scott County Health Department Deputy Director Brooke Barnes said demand for the tests has been high for a number of weeks.
"We don't track exactly how many we have handed out. But we believe we have likely handed out 2,400-plus tests kits in the last two (short) weeks," Barnes said in an email."The increase in demand was somewhat gradual and mirrored the increase in cases.
"However, demand really took off the one to two weeks before the holidays, as many individuals chose to test prior to traveling or seeing family."
Barnes said those seeking at-home tests from the state can order them at www.testiowa.com. Those kits can then be returned to the Scott County Health Department.
Vaccinations in Rock Island County
- The Rock Island Health Department offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older: Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for 12 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses. Boosters are offered for those have received their second dose Pfizer or Moderna six months ago or two months ago for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- Appointments for this Friday’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5 to 11 will be available on the Rock Island Health Department's Facebook page at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are doing vaccinations for both children and adults. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.