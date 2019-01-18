Farmers were upset but understanding Thursday and Friday about FSA offices being affected by the federal government shutdown, office workers said.
The shutdown is in its fourth week.
On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced some Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices would reopen temporarily to provide limited services. Staff, who are working without pay, can help with farm loans and to provide 1099 tax documents to borrowers before the Internal Revenue Service deadline.
“They were angry that we’re not open, but they understood,” said Craig Thines, farm loan manager at the Jackson County FSA office in Maquoketa. He said the office had 20 to 25 customers over the two days.
Mostly, he said, he helped farmers finish up fiscal year 2018 or seal corn for 2018. Farmers obtain loans against their grain, then pay back operating costs for 2018. When the gran is sold, they pay back the FSA.
“We can’t help with fiscal year 2019, and can’t seal grain for 2019,” Thines said. Additionally, staff cannot help with other services such as conservation programs.
Services will include processing payments made on or before Dec. 31, 2018, continuing expiring financing statements and opening mail to identify priority items.
Clinton County Service Center, 1212 17th Ave., Dewitt, 563-659-3456; and Jackson County Service Center, 601 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, 563-652-3237, will reopen Tuesday, following the federal Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
The USDA recalled about 2,500 FSA employees to open offices. For more information, go to:
• The USDA website: https://www.usda.gov/
• Twitter at @SecretarySonny and @USDA
• The USDA Facebook site