MOLINE — On the one-year anniversary of the fire that destroyed the Captain’s Table restaurant, city leaders passed out of committee an ordinance to prevent any work stoppage on the project.
The restaurant, located at 4801 River Drive, caught fire at around 11 p.m. Jan. 15, 2018, and was torn down.
During the committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday night, the council voted 8-0 to create an ordinance that would include an IMPACT Memorandum of Understanding.
The memorandum would provide increased productivity through the employment of craftsmen who have completed an accredited apprenticeship program and ensure that work stoppages, labor job disruptions or labor strikes would not occur for any reason.
The ordinance still has to be formally approved by the city council in the coming weeks.
On the night of the fire, Moline fire Chief Jeff Snyder said the adverse weather conditions made it impossible to get anyone safely inside the structure.
He said he remembered one of the fire trucks actually froze to the ground that night.
Plans to rebuild, at a cost of $1.6 million, were approved but were later scaled back substantially due to an unknown subsurface issue. New plans call for an $800,000 project instead.
1 of 44
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters fall back after making an initial attack to the northeast side of the Captain's Table restaurant late Monday night in Moline. Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal responded to the fire which gutted the popular restaurant at 4801 River Dr, Moline. When fire crews arrive the building was fully engulfed. According to Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder fire crews had to take a defensive position and battle the fire from the outside because safety concerns were exasperated by the frigid and windy weather.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds while trying to contain the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Ice covers the Captain's Table sign while firefighters pour water on the fire which ripped through the Moline restaurant late Monday night. Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
A Moline Public Works crew uses an excavator to raze the unstable sections of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday morning following a fire late Monday night which gutted the restaurant. See a photo gallery at QCOnline.com.
A Moline firefighter traverses the ice and water surrounding the fire scene at the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant located on River Drive was destroyed by fire late Monday night.
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
Ice covers charred framing and patio of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
Ice covers charred framing and patio of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building is now covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
After a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesda. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters fall back after making an initial attack to the northeast side of the Captain's Table restaurant late Monday night in Moline. Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal responded to the fire which gutted the popular restaurant at 4801 River Dr, Moline. When fire crews arrive the building was fully engulfed. According to Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder fire crews had to take a defensive position and battle the fire from the outside because safety concerns were exasperated by the frigid and windy weather.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds while trying to contain the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A firefighter, whose mask became obscured while fighting a fire at the Captain's Table restaurant in Moline, is assisted by his fellow firefighters late Monday night.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Ice covers the Captain's Table sign while firefighters pour water on the fire which ripped through the Moline restaurant late Monday night. Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds to extinguish the blaze.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Icicles form on the bottom of a Moline fire engine truck while it pumps water on to the Captain's Table restaurant fire late Monday night.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Ice forms on the mustache of East Moline Battalion Chief Bruce Colmer while he directs fire crews battling the Captain's Table fire late Monday night.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Sub-zero temperatures and high winds made things difficult for firefighters trying to extinguish the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night.
Todd Mizener
A Moline firefighter directs the ladder truck while battling the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night, Jan. 15.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A think layer of ice clings to a Moline Fire truck in the parking lot of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline Public Works crew uses an excavator to raze the unstable sections of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday morning following a fire late Monday night which gutted the restaurant.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A think layer of ice covers the charred remains of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A beer keg lays in the charred remains of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Ice covers a section of the north wall of the Captain's Table restaurant which was cut out by firefighters while fighting the late night blaze which destroyed the business.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline Public Works crew uses an excavator to raze the unstable sections of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday morning following a fire late Monday night which gutted the restaurant. See a photo gallery at QCOnline.com.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline Public Works crew uses an excavator to raze the unstable sections of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday morning following a fire late Monday night which gutted the restaurant.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Icicles formed by the water used to extinguish the fire which destroyed the Captain's Table restaurant cling to the north side of the building Tuesday morning.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline Fire fighter looks on as Moline Public Works crew razes the Captain's Table restaurant following a fire late Monday night, Jan. 15
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline firefighter traverses the ice and water surrounding the fire scene at the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant located on River Drive was destroyed by fire late Monday night.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Ice covers charred framing and patio of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Ice covers charred framing and patio of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline firefighter walks past burnt out structure of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building is now covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
After a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesda. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.