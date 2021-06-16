Fun Food Fridays continues this Friday at Sunset Marina in Rock Island

Fun Food Fridays continues this summer at Sunset Marina, 10 31st Ave., Rock Island, with the next event from 6-10 p.m. this Friday, June 18.
Those attending may bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy live music from Phyllis and One Shark, a popular Quad-Cities band for more than 20 years.
Pulled pork and chicken sandwiches with a bag of chips will be available for $7, sold by Kavanaugh's and DeBord's Catering.
Dave and Rich, another musical act, also will perform throughout the summer, with Phyllis and One Shark playing the finale Friday, Sept. 17.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sarah Hayden
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today