Fun Food Fridays continues this Friday at Sunset Marina in Rock Island

Fun Food Fridays continues this summer at Sunset Marina, 10 31st Ave., Rock Island, with the next event from 6-10 p.m. this Friday, June 18.

Those attending may bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy live music from Phyllis and One Shark, a popular Quad-Cities band for more than 20 years.

Pulled pork and chicken sandwiches with a bag of chips will be available for $7, sold by Kavanaugh's and DeBord's Catering.

Dave and Rich, another musical act, also will perform throughout the summer, with Phyllis and One Shark playing the finale Friday, Sept. 17.

