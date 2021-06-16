 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fun Food Fridays continues this Friday at Sunset Marina in Rock Island
0 Comments
topical alert

Fun Food Fridays continues this Friday at Sunset Marina in Rock Island

  • 0

Fun Food Fridays continues this summer at Sunset Marina, 10 31st Ave., Rock Island, with the next event from 6-10 p.m. this Friday, June 18. 

Those attending may bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy live music from Phyllis and One Shark, a popular Quad-Cities band for more than 20 years.

Pulled pork and chicken sandwiches with a bag of chips will be available for $7, sold by Kavanaugh's and DeBord's Catering.

Dave and Rich, another musical act, also will perform throughout the summer, with Phyllis and One Shark playing the finale Friday, Sept. 17.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News