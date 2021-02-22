 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fun run will be Feb. 28 in Bettendorf
topical

Fun run will be Feb. 28 in Bettendorf

{{featured_button_text}}
122516-CHRISTMAS-013

Bettendorf's Middle Park Lagoon will be the turnaround for a Feb. 28 fun run beginning at Devils Glen Park, sponsored by the city's Trails Committee.

 Andy Abeyta

The city of Bettendorf’s Trails Committee is hosting an out-and-back fun run on Sunday, Feb. 28, at Devils Glen Park, Shelter No. 1, with the turnaround at the Middle Park Lagoon.

Participants should gather at 1 p.m., with the race beginning at 1:15 p.m. The trails have been cleared of snow.

Participants are asked to practice social distancing. If that is not possible, participants are asked to wear masks.

The $10 entry fee includes a thermal mug and a $2 Coffee Hound coupon.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Bettendorf Food Bank.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology could help speed up surgical recoveries

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News