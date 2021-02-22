Fun run will be Feb. 28 in Bettendorf

The city of Bettendorf’s Trails Committee is hosting an out-and-back fun run on Sunday, Feb. 28, at Devils Glen Park, Shelter No. 1, with the turnaround at the Middle Park Lagoon.
Participants should gather at 1 p.m., with the race beginning at 1:15 p.m. The trails have been cleared of snow.
Participants are asked to practice social distancing. If that is not possible, participants are asked to wear masks.
The $10 entry fee includes a thermal mug and a $2 Coffee Hound coupon.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Bettendorf Food Bank.
Alma Gaul
