Fun run will be Feb. 28 in Bettendorf

The city of Bettendorf’s Trails Committee is hosting an out-and-back fun run on Sunday, Feb. 28, at Devils Glen Park, Shelter No. 1, with the turnaround at the Middle Park Lagoon.

Participants should gather at 1 p.m., with the race beginning at 1:15 p.m. The trails have been cleared of snow.

Participants are asked to practice social distancing. If that is not possible, participants are asked to wear masks.

The $10 entry fee includes a thermal mug and a $2 Coffee Hound coupon.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Bettendorf Food Bank.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.