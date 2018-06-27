Rock Island and Scott County non-profit and government organizations are invited to apply for funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to assist area residents in need of food or shelter.
United Way of the Quad-Cities Area, which administers the federal program, said $44,308 is available in Scott County through the state set-aside. In Rock Island County, $78,620 is available.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, in an effort to help people with economic emergencies (not disaster-related emergencies). Funding is available for food and shelter services.
A local decision-making board will select the fund recipients. It currently is made up of these organizations: American Red Cross, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, Department of Human Services, Diocese of Davenport, Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities, Milestones Area Agency on Aging, River Bend Foodbank, Salvation Army, Scott County Community Services and United Way.
To be eligible, local organizations must be a non-profit organization or government unit, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. Non-profit agencies that apply also must have a volunteer board.
Qualifying organizations must submit an application and letter outlining the need for funds, along with a budget listing other sources of funding accessed by the agency. Applications are available at www.unitedwayqc.org. The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 18.