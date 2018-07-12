Enrollment for health insurance in the Affordable Care Act marketplace begins in less than four months, and Quad-City consumers likely will not have access to enrollment services previously supported by the federal government.
The Trump administration announced this week it will slash grants to organizations that answer questions and help people sign up for the Obama-era program.
Funding for these experts, called “navigators,” will be cut from $36.8 million last fall to $10 million for the six-week enrollment period that begins Nov. 1, marking the second major reduction in two years. The government provided $62.5 million to insurance counselors in late 2016.
“We’re presuming this will end the program for us,” said Henry Marquard, government and community affairs officer for Genesis Health System in Davenport. “In our opinion, that’s a really unfortunate thing, because those navigators were really an excellent resource for our patients.”
From 2013-2015, Genesis received $269,000 each year for two navigators, who directly enrolled and provided assistance to about 2,000 Iowa and Illinois residents. In year two, for example, they enrolled 1,406 individuals and aided 671 others by setting up accounts, advising on plans and locating providers — a complicated process, Marquard said.
“Getting access to health care often is pretty intimidating for the average person,” he said. “It’s not just a hotline to call and troubleshoot, ‘Why won’t this button click?’ They (navigators) were being so proactively helpful.”
In 2016, funding for Genesis dropped to $200,000, and navigators enrolled 958 individuals and helped 989 others. From 2013-2016, about 60 percent of the people enrolled by Genesis’ helpers signed up for private insurance in the marketplace; the remaining 40 percent, people with low incomes, signed up for Medicaid, Marquard said.
In turn, "We saw a tremendous reduction in the amount of charity care and unreimbursed care we've had to provide," he said.
Last year, Genesis saw its navigator funding plunge to $20,000, reducing availability to just one navigator for both states. Navigator Jennifer Busch enrolled more than 145 people and helped more than 90 others, exceeding her goals set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Marquard said.
However, Genesis did not meet its advertising goal for marketing the program. Budgeted promotional dollars, separate from the grant, were instead used to supplement Busch’s income, Marquard said. The position was eliminated at the beginning of this year.
Trump administration officials said navigators failed to meet their sign-up targets, while agents and brokers performed better in the marketplace.
Applications for navigator funding are due Aug. 9, and Genesis does not have a plan to submit a request, given the start-up expense. Awards are expected to be announced Sept. 12.
“We are currently moving forward as if we don’t have that program,” Marquard said. “If we get a grant that allows us to change that, we’ll certainly do so, but seeing that the administration just axed funding by more than one third, it seems unlikely.”
Despite the cuts, there still will be help available. Certified counselors who are not federally funded have been working to help enroll people since the marketplace first took applicants in the fall of 2013.
UnityPoint Health’s team of nine counselors helped 2,258 navigate the enrollment process in 2017, spokesman Brian Boesen said.
Community Health Care Inc., which has facilities in Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and East Moline, also helps with enrollment. It is not in the federally funded navigator program, either, so it will continue to operate as usual, said CEO Tom Bowman.
Mateo Tiry-Ortiz, outreach and enrollment coordinator for Community Health Care, spends a lot of time helping people during the enrollment period, but that is just one part of his job.
“More people are getting comfortable with navigating the system,” Bowman said. “It may not be as crucial of a position as it once was.”