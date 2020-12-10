Fundraiser established for Davenport family who lost father and daughter in car crash

A fundraiser started this week to help a Davenport family who lost two members in a car crash is halfway to its $100,000 goal.

The online fundraiser was started by Knilans' Furniture & Interiors in Davenport on behalf of the family of Lloyd Jones, an employee, and his daughter Bella, who were killed in a crash in Bureau County on Dec. 4, according to the page profile.

"There isn't a person who knew Lloyd that didn't love him and admire his strong work ethic, dedication to his friends and family and his positive attitude. He was the shining light of our Knilans' family and will be dearly missed," the company wrote on the fundraiser page.

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe had $53,125, $30,000 of which came from a single donor, Samuel Allen, according to its page. There were a number of $1,000 donations as well.

This story will be updated.

