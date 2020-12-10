Fundraiser established for Davenport family who lost father and daughter in car crash

Lloyd Jones and his daughter, Bella, were killed in a car crash Dec. 4 in Bureau County. A GoFundMe effort has raised more than $50,000 to help the family, which includes his wife, Carrie Jones of Davenport, and two sons, Elijah and Adrian.
Lloyd Jones of Davenport sets hard foam blocks in place on the table where the gingerbread villages will be displayed. The blocks create height so that the gingerbreads in the back can be more easily seen. Jones, his wife, Carrie, and his mother Vanessa also made the gingerbread cut-outs on the wall behind him. Jones cut 13 characters to decorate the area, and everyone pitched in to paint them.
A fundraiser started this week to help a Davenport family who lost two members in a car crash is halfway to its $100,000 goal.
The online fundraiser was started by Knilans' Furniture & Interiors in Davenport on behalf of the family of Lloyd Jones, an employee, and his daughter Bella, who were killed in a crash in Bureau County on Dec. 4, according to the page profile.
"There isn't a person who knew Lloyd that didn't love him and admire his strong work ethic, dedication to his friends and family and his positive attitude. He was the shining light of our Knilans' family and will be dearly missed," the company wrote on the fundraiser page.
As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe had $53,125, $30,000 of which came from a single donor, Samuel Allen, according to its page. There were a number of $1,000 donations as well.
