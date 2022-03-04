 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Fundraiser established for Rock Island family that 'lost everything' in massive fire

  • Updated
  • 0

A relative of a Rock Island family displaced by a massive fire that damaged three homes Tuesday has established an online fundraiser to help them recover after losing their home and belongings.

Aaron Scott launched a GoFuneMe page, with a goal of raising $3,500 to assist his relatives who were displaced by the fire.

"My wife, Melanie, daughter, Megan, and in-laws Kathy and Dino Dean lost everything in a house fire in the Broadway Historic District of Rock Island on Tuesday, March 1st," according to a webpage Scott set up on the crowdfunding platform. "They were able to make it out but could not save anything. One fur family member out of three made it. They need to start over from scratch."

People are also reading…

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Tuesday's fire heavily damaged 843 22nd St. and 845 22nd St. A third house, just south on the corner of 9th Avenue, also was damaged.

Most of the residents home at the time and a number of pets safely escaped the fire, but one person was injured and several pets were killed, according to the Rock Island Fire Department. The injuries to the person were not considered life-threatening.

Six people were being helped by the American Red Cross in the wake of the fire, Red Cross spokesman Brian Williamsen said Wednesday.

“Our crews are helping make sure they have emergency needs met, such as food and providing other resources, including replacing prescriptions,” Williamsen said.

The scale of the fire and the speed of its spread led to a "box alarm" being called — a planned response from neighboring departments when they are called to help a sister agency.

Firefighters worked the fire for the better part of Tuesday afternoon and were still on scene into the night. Rock Island's firefighters were assisted by the Moline, East Moline and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments, as well as other agencies.

A total of 30 firefighters and 12 vehicles were used to fight the fire, and their greatest challenges to subduing the flames were the close proximity of the homes and combustible exterior building materials, Marty said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian drone enthusiasts detect Russian forces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News