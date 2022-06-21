Fundraiser to be held Saturday for former Q-C radio personality with terminal cancer

Harrington’s Pub in Bettendorf will be hosting a fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for former local radio personality Gary Stibolt, who also taught or mentored many Quad-City area disc jockeys, including Red Hot Brian Scott and WRMJ’s Terry James.

Stibolt is suffering from terminal cancer and is in home hospice. The fundraiser is to help his family pay the bills not covered by insurance.

In the early 90s Stibolt hosted the live local all request radio show for WLLR.

Stibolt also taught radio at the American Institute of Commerce that at the time was a huge training program for Quad-City radio personalities.

“Gary had a real personal touch, and cared about his students,” James said. “He would talk to me about other classes and what I wanted to do down the road. He really cared a lot about his students.”

James said he got his first radio job at age 16 with Stibolt’s help.

“Gary’s patience was golden,” James said. “There were times when we goofed off a little too much, but his patience was golden.

“I learned a lot from him,” James added. “That program he taught covered everything from sales to production to news, I mean every single aspect that we used at the Quad City Radio Group.”

The news of Stibolt’s illness took everyone by surprise, James said, adding that “a lot of people were really touched by him.”

In a Facebook post, Brian Scott, who’s morning Quad-City show “Red Hot and Tony Tone” ran from 2005 to 2010, and "Red Hot and Tucker" that ran from 2010-2013, said Stibolt was the first person he worked with doing overnight radio, and described Stibolt as, "one of the honestly nicest people ever.”

There will be music and karaoke, a 50-50 raffle with drawings at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

There also will be a silent auction with items that include among many others golf outings at Glynn’s Creek and Palmer Hills; movie passes; numerous gift cards to local restaurants; Hawkeye shirts; two keg parties; gift baskets; kitchen items such as a crock pot and air fryer; and packages to the Quad City Storm, Steamwheelers and River Bandits.

Harrington’s Pub is located at 2321 Cumberland Square Drive in Bettendorf.

