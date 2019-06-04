DAVENPORT — Last Saturday was a big day for the Creative Arts Academy of the Quad Cities, in both positive and negative ways.
Students performed at a talent show, exceeding their fundraising goal, bringing in $2,300 for the arts magnet school, run through the Davenport community school district.
That morning though, CAA supporter Will Wolf — who was on a planned cross-country bike ride for the school — was struck from behind by a vehicle driving 65 mph just east of Hingham, Mont. In his recumbent tricycle, Wolf had ridden about 800 miles over two weeks (after starting in Seattle) and raised $25,000 for CAA to that point.
Jessica Taylor, CAA coordinator, and development specialist said Monday that the 60-year-old business executive got out of intensive care Monday, and has to have shoulder surgery.
“He's in good spirits; in his message, he said he's thinking of what color his next bike will be,” she said. “He's strong and very inspiring. He plans to pick up where he left off in the future. We have some ideas about what we can do here as a fundraiser for him.”
Formerly chief financial officer for Rock Island-based Barjan LLC, Wolf has a Davenport home near CAA department chairman Joel Franken, and Wolf's wife Laura is a member of the CAA advisory board. His goal was to raise $100,000 for the five-year-old CAA, which is based at 306 W. River Drive, Davenport.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Wolf said after the accident, EMTs immediately arrived on the scene and rushed him to Northern Montana Hospital in Havre, and then he was airlifted by helicopter to the trauma center at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Mont. “On the helicopter ride, one of the EMTs started to sing. I knew the tune and sang along,” he said.
His wife was in Davenport to attend the CAA talent show Saturday but left before the event started to join him that same evening.
At Benefis, “they are tending to my injuries and although I will be recovering for a while, the outlook is good,” Wolf posted, noting he will return home to Minneapolis (where they live full-time) to recuperate. “...as soon as I am able I will be back in the Quad-Cities.”
You can read about his Cycling Across America (CAA) adventure at caa4caa.com/blog.