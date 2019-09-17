A Furry Friend Food Drive from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Care Animal Center, 1502 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
The event is hosted by Care Animal Center, The Humane Society of Scott County, New Beginnings Pet Rescue of the Quad-Cities and Ruff Life Dog Rescue of Illowa.
The sixth food drive adds more shelters and rescues to the donation list.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Also, participants can drop off food donations to Care Animal Center during September.
For more information, call Care Animal Center, 563- 888-1000.