Depending on whom you talk to, an emergency assistance program designed to help people pay emergency rental and utility-bills has either ended or just run out of money.
Churches United of the Quad-City Area created the CareLINK program in 1997, according to spokesman Teresa LaBella. It was designed to work cooperatively with one or more human service agencies, forming a network system to link church caring resources and community needs, she said.
CareLINK operates on a system of clusters, LaBella said. A Rock Island, Bettendorf and North Scott County cluster continues to provide CareLINK services, she said.
"Churches United leadership is in close contact with representatives from the Moline and East Moline CareLINK clusters to ensure needy residents in those communities will have access to these vital funds," LaBella said. "Churches in the Davenport cluster are working together to decide on the future of the CareLINK program in their neighborhoods and community."
Pastor Larry Conway at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline said he recently received word that CareLINK provider Bethany for Children and Families had "abruptly ended running the program with no prior notice."
Conway said an attempt has been made to restart CareLINK without Bethany.
Bethany president/CEO Bill Steinhauser said two weeks passed without his agency getting any additional instructions from Churches United officials as promised.
"We were informed that funds had dried up and that we were on hold, and couldn't deal with any other requests," Steinhauser said.
Bethany had participated in the CareLINK program for eight years, he said. It had remained inactive for several years, and organizational staff members had to be assigned to other programs, Steinhauser said.
According to Steinhauser, Bethany informed Churches United a couple of weeks ago about its intention to end its affiliation after being told by Churches United that the funds had been frozen and there was "nothing we could do to assist people at this time."
Communication has not been strong, Steinhauser said. A number of changes and transitions have been made at Churches United, including the naming of the Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes as its new executive director after serving as its interim leader.