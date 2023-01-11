 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Galena Brewing Company downtown Moline closes

  • 0

Galena Brewing Company Ale House at 1534 River Drive in Moline has permanently closed. 

The inside of the former brewery has been emptied and a closed sign posted on the front door. The Galena-based craft brewing company opened in Moline in May 2019. 

A representative with the Galena Chamber of Commerce confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the company recently was sold.

Ashley Gendreau, one of the new co-owners of Galena Brewing Company, said Wednesday that the Moline location closed due to overhead costs and the new owners' desire to focus on the Galena location.

Gendreau did not respond to questions, regarding the timing of the closure and/or its impact on employees.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Martial arts: The women championing Muay Thai in Sudan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News