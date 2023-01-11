Galena Brewing Company downtown Moline closes

Galena Brewing Company Ale House at 1534 River Drive in Moline has permanently closed.

The inside of the former brewery has been emptied and a closed sign posted on the front door. The Galena-based craft brewing company opened in Moline in May 2019.

A representative with the Galena Chamber of Commerce confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the company recently was sold.

Ashley Gendreau, one of the new co-owners of Galena Brewing Company, said Wednesday that the Moline location closed due to overhead costs and the new owners' desire to focus on the Galena location.

Gendreau did not respond to questions, regarding the timing of the closure and/or its impact on employees.