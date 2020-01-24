Galva business owner to donate $100,000 for Wiley Park stage

"She’s a good corporate citizen," Dyer said of Doss. "This is a generous gift. The city is grateful for the concert series. We've had a temporary stage, but with this series, it was in need of an upgrade."

"Jane’s donation and an anonymous donation will cover the entire cost," Dyer said, noting the city budgeted $25,000 of its own for the project, and city workers will provide labor. A Galesburg engineering firm has donated the design and engineering for the stage, Dyer said.

"I’m just amazed by it," he said of the concert series, and the economic benefit it's provided the town. "We’re the only all-volunteer municipality for the Levitt AMP grant, which is a tribute to the team (concert organizer) John Taylor has put together. The Galva Arts Council is all volunteer."

“These concerts are magic,” Taylor, president of the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, has said. "Call me a dreamer, but when people begin to feel like they belong, feeling loved and supported without fear, it opens up the door to living a fulfilled life. For some people, the communion and fellowship of live music can create this, especially when that is the intention.”

The grant program required community participation to get as many online votes as possible to bring the concert series to town. "That says a lot about the support by people here," Dyer said.

