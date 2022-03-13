GARDEN BRIEFS

2022 Master Gardener training offered

Iowans wishing to complete Master Gardener training should register at the county extension office. Participants will complete online coursework, and attend at least 4 in-person training sessions.

Applicants have from Feb. 25 to March 25 to apply for the summer session. Training for the summer session begins May 16th. Applications for the fall session open in June.

Contact the extension for questions about joining Master Gardener training, including details of when and where in-person meetings will take place in their county or extension region.

Learn more about the program online or www.extension.iastate.edu/scott/.

Information: Jolinda Eggers at jolinda@iastate.edu or 563-359-7577.

Private life of garden birds

Dr. Brian D. Peer, Professor of Biology at Western Illinois University and Fellow of the American Ornithological Society, will discuss the lives of garden birds at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Scott County Extension Office, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.

Peer will discuss the migration of garden birds, their survival, and behavior and ways to attract beneficial birds to your garden.

This class is free and open to the public. Please register to reserve a seat.

Information: Jolinda at jolinda@iastate.edu or 563-359-7577 https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4DAFAF22A5FCC34-theprivate

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0