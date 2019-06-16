A garden bus tour of Mount Horeb, Madison, Ixonia and Janesville, Wisconsin, will be Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5, sponsored by the Jackson County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension.
The cost is $205 double occupancy ($260 single occupancy). Reservations must be made by Aug. 1 For a registration form, email to jlkruse@iastate.edu or stop by the office at 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The schedule:
Friday
In Mount Horeb, participants can walk the Troll Way with life-sized carved wooden trolls, visit specialty shops, antique stores, artist studios and the flagship store of the Duluth Trading Post. Lunch will be at the Grumpy Troll.
In Madison, participants will visit the University of Wisconsin Arboretum, with guided tours of the Longenecker Horticultural Garden, an internationally recognized collection of 2,500 trees, shrubs and vines. Lilacs, flowering crabapples, viburnums and conifers are among the major displays.
The four-acre Wisconsin Native Plant Garden surrounding the visitor center features several hundred species native to Wisconsin. It demonstrates how to incorporate native plants into home landscapes and serves as an introduction to ecological restoration.
Finally, participants will visit Olbrich Botanical Gardens, touring the Bolz Conservatory filled with exotic plants, orchids, free-flying birds and a waterfall.
Two other highlights:
• Crackle – Fire & Froth: In the outdoor gardens, there will be a bonfire dance on the great lawn with live music, food and micro-brews.
• Gleam – Art in a New Light: This annual exhibit features light-based art installations throughout the 16-acre outdoor gardens. Visitors wind their way through dimly-lit pathways, encountering strange and surprising forms that pulse and shimmer.
Overnight accommodations are at Days Inn, Johnson Creek.
Saturday
Participants visit Ebert’s Greenhouse Village in Ixonia where the Fall Festival is in full swing with hayrack rides to the pumpkin patch, a corn maze, story theater and food, including caramel apples, pumpkin pie and apple cider.
Lunch will be a private fish and chicken buffet at Pribnow’s Maple Inn, an old stone inn in Ixonia.
The final stop will be at the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, with a guided tour of the award-winning, 20-acre showcase with more than 24 different garden styles and 4,000 varieties of plants. Shopping and educational opportunities will be available.
The bus will begin boarding for the trip at 6:30 am. Oct. 4 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, departing at 7:10 a.m. to pick up passengers at Off Shore in Bellevue at 7:30 a.m., leaving Bellevue at 8 a.m.
The bus will arrive back in Maquoketa at about 6:30 p.m. after drop-off in Bellevue.
The cost includes transportation, hotel, admission fees, Friday lunch, Saturday breakfast and lunch, water and snacks. Organizers recommended participants bring a lawn chair for the evening event at Olbrich's and travel light to make room for purchases in the baggage area.