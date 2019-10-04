The 16th annual Quad-Cities Night to Honor Israel will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at MGT New Hope Church, 2305 7th Ave., Moline.
Christians and Jews will join together in song, dance, prayer and celebration in support of the State of Israel.
More than $744,000 has been raised for humanitarian projects in Israel over the past 15 years. This year's support will go directly to help 700 new Jewish immigrants fleeing anti-Semitism and persecution in Venezuela, Russia, Brazil, Argentina and France, as well as Middle East countries.
Donations may be sent to Quad-Cities Night to Honor Israel, in care of the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities, 2715 30th St., Rock Island, IL 61201, with checks payable to the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities or Christians United for Israel (CUFI). To make online donations, go to www.qcnthi.com
The Community Band and Choir, led by Sheila Heubach and Scott Schaefer, as well as the QCC Dancers, will be featured. Guest musicians and singers will be Sheryl Hassell-Bennett and Tony Hoeppner.
Keynote speaker will be Gary Bauer, Washington director of the CUFI Action Fund. He was President Ronald Reagan's under-secretary of education and chief domestic policy adviser.
Guest speaker will be Moran Birman, consul for public diplomacy at the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest, Chicago.
For more information, call 309-793-1300.